Quadratum Hemp

It is an exciting time in the United States hemp industry, with hemp finally becoming legal to grow after almost 80 years of hemp prohibition. Quadratum was founded in early 2015 with the desire to help improve the quality of people's lives by being a provider of safe and affordable hemp based CBD oils. We strive to provide products that add energy, balance, and value to your daily life while also being an education source about hemp based therapies. Why Buy CBD from Quadratum? Our CBD products are created using condensed CO2 in order to extract the CBD from hemp. Supercritical CO2 Extraction is a safe and effective method used to extract CBD. Compared to traditional solvents like butane and alcohol, CO2 is non-toxic and evaporates, so it leaves no residue or plant contaminants. CO2 is also "cold", so it reduces the risk of thermal degradation of the CBD, whereas common solvents like butane use high temperatures, which destroy plant nutrients. The hemp used to make our products is grown bio-dynamically, which means it is grown without the use of chemical fertilizers, herbicides, pesticides, and synthetic fungicides. Our products are also "whole plant" CBD, which has been shown to be more effective at reducing inflammation and is better for clinical purposes because it is dose dependent (meaning if they take more, they will see more benefits.) You can read more about this here: https://www.projectcbd.org/article/synthetic-vs-whole-plant-cbd.