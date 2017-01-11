Thor’s Hammer by SnowHigh Seeds is an uplifting sativa strain that combines genetics from Vortex, Cinderella 99, and Acapulco Gold. Like a bolt of lightning commanded by the Norse god himself, Thor’s Hammer delivers an electrifying blast of cerebral energy that awakens creativity and motivation. Its lightweight body effects make this strain a great choice for daytime use, and patients needing to crush fatigue and depression like the giants of Jotunheimr will likely find Thor’s Hammer to be the perfect weapon. You may also find a genetic variant of Thor's Hammer from Alaska that instead combines God Bud and Sour Diesel in a more balanced indica-sativa hybrid cross.