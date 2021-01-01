Ahead of your next party or social event, be sure to stock up on Acapulco Gold cannabis seeds. This 80% sativa, 20% indica is said to the ultimate party-starter thanks to its energy and mood-boosting effects. It doesn’t take much Acapulco Gold to notice the happy, euphoric, and revitalizing effects. Users typically note feeling in a good mood minutes after their first inhale. This is also the strain you want to smoke around friends and family. It’s a highly social experience, which means you can expect to engage in interesting conversations with others all night long (or all day long).



In most cases, we recommend Acapulco Gold for daytime use as it’s highly energizing and awakening. Too much of this hybrid in the evening may lead to insomnia or sleep loss. Unlike a cup of coffee in the morning, Acapulco Gold won’t give you the anxious jitters or paranoia behavior. There’s a relaxing side to Acapulco Gold cannabis seeds. Before you grow this strain at home, be advised that it comes with a strong pine aroma that can blow your cover if you have nosy neighbors. It might be better to grow Acapulco Gold outdoors where wind can air out the aroma.

Strain Type Sativa

Type 20% Indica, 80% Sativa

THC 24%

CBD Low

Effects Energetic, Happy, Relaxed

Medical Daytime, Depression, Fatigue, Pain, Stress

Flavor Pine, Pungent, Sweet

Flowering Type Photoperiod

Flowering Time 70 – 80 Days

Where to Grow Indoor/Outdoor

Indoor Yield 450g/m2

Outdoor Yield 500g/plant

Plant Height Medium

Sex Feminized