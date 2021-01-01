About this product
Glue Gelato Auto is an interesting variety developed from 2 enormously popular West Coast strains: Gorilla Glue and Gelato. Ruderalis genetics were added to turn this specimen into an autoflowering strain. It's a 60% indica-dominant cultivar that induces happy, relaxing, and calming effects. The buds exhibit fruity, chocolate, berry, and earthy fragrances. It's considered a medium potency strain.
Glue Gelato Auto is a mold-resistant strain that's relatively easy to grow. From seed to harvest, the plants finish their growth cycle in 9-10 weeks. Outdoor growers can expect their plants to produce 400g/plant. Indoors, plants deliver around 400-600g/m². Glue Gelato Auto reaches 90–120cm in stature, making it a good candidate for smaller operations.
Auto Glue Gelato INFO
Genetics Ruderalis/Indica/Sativa
Parents Gorilla Glue x Gelato x Autoflowering
Flowering Time 9-10 weeks
THC High
CBD Low
Yield (Indoor) 550-600 gr/m²
Yield (Outdoor) 350-400 gr/plant
Height (Indoor) 120cm
Height (Outdoor) Medium
Available as Feminized seeds
Flowering Type Autoflowering
Sex Feminized
