About this product

Glue Gelato Auto is an interesting variety developed from 2 enormously popular West Coast strains: Gorilla Glue and Gelato. Ruderalis genetics were added to turn this specimen into an autoflowering strain. It's a 60% indica-dominant cultivar that induces happy, relaxing, and calming effects. The buds exhibit fruity, chocolate, berry, and earthy fragrances. It's considered a medium potency strain.



Glue Gelato Auto is a mold-resistant strain that's relatively easy to grow. From seed to harvest, the plants finish their growth cycle in 9-10 weeks. Outdoor growers can expect their plants to produce 400g/plant. Indoors, plants deliver around 400-600g/m². Glue Gelato Auto reaches 90–120cm in stature, making it a good candidate for smaller operations.



Auto Glue Gelato INFO

Genetics Ruderalis/Indica/Sativa

Parents Gorilla Glue x Gelato x Autoflowering

Flowering Time 9-10 weeks

THC High

CBD Low

Yield (Indoor) 550-600 gr/m²

Yield (Outdoor) 350-400 gr/plant

Height (Indoor) 120cm

Height (Outdoor) Medium

Available as Feminized seeds

Flowering Type Autoflowering

Sex Feminized