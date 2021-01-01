About this product
Big Jack Cannabis Seeds Feminized
Big Jack Buds has countless and endless resin crystals, a extremely strong High and surprisingly big and heavy yields. Big Jack is a pure Indica exciting even the most experienced smokers with a powerfull high. Big Jack is the cross of a Big Bud with a Jack Herer. The strain was created for ist potency and an extreme high THC-level. When smoking Big Jack you’ll get an immediate heavy hit and body stone which is likely to send you straight to the couch!
She has a very short flowering period of 55 days and an impressive yield of up to 800 grams per square meter. The aroma and flavor of this strain is sweet and with lemon flavor like lemonade. The extreme high THC content of 29% delivers full-body effects that can last for several hours. It is the perfect strain for anyone looking to relax after a long day.
Big Jack INFO
Sex: feminized
Yield: 800g/m2 • 700 g/plant
Genetics: mostly Indica
THC: 29%
CBD Low
Flowering time: 55 days to 60 days
Outdoor harvest: mid till end of septembre
suitable for indoors and outdoors
Height: 120-150 cm • 200-250 cm
Aromas/ flavors: lemon and sweet
About this brand
Quebec Cannabis Seeds
Quebec Cannabis Seeds (QCS) is a leading provider of cannabis strains in Canada and in the world. We are the ideal online market for high quality marijuana seeds in different varieties: Autoflowering, Feminized and CBD marijuana seeds. So whether it is some massive yielders you’re looking for, or very interesting phenotypes, we’ve got you covered! Looking for seeds that will survive North America's harsh climate? You came to the right place.