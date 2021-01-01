Big Jack Cannabis Seeds Feminized

Big Jack Buds has countless and endless resin crystals, a extremely strong High and surprisingly big and heavy yields. Big Jack is a pure Indica exciting even the most experienced smokers with a powerfull high. Big Jack is the cross of a Big Bud with a Jack Herer. The strain was created for ist potency and an extreme high THC-level. When smoking Big Jack you’ll get an immediate heavy hit and body stone which is likely to send you straight to the couch!



She has a very short flowering period of 55 days and an impressive yield of up to 800 grams per square meter. The aroma and flavor of this strain is sweet and with lemon flavor like lemonade. The extreme high THC content of 29% delivers full-body effects that can last for several hours. It is the perfect strain for anyone looking to relax after a long day.



Big Jack INFO​

Sex: feminized

Yield: 800g/m2 • 700 g/plant

Genetics: mostly Indica

THC: 29%

CBD Low

Flowering time: 55 days to 60 days

Outdoor harvest: mid till end of septembre

suitable for indoors and outdoors

Height: 120-150 cm • 200-250 cm

Aromas/ flavors: lemon and sweet