About this product

Quebec Cannabis Seeds has refined and improved our Quebec Gold Cannabis strain. Considering Quebec’s climate We took the famous Black Domina and adjusted it for local norms.

The result is a 90% stable crop which is resistant to mould and mites. A perfect strain for new or experienced cultivators.



This Hybrid has a compact size, and quick flowering period, making it a perfect cannabis strain for outdoors.



The plant has typical Afghan resin crystals with a sweet and intoxicating smell and flavour.



Black Gold INFO:

Sex Feminized

Variety Indica Dominant

Strain Genetics Original Black Domina X Afghanistan x Canadian x Northern Lights x Hash Plant

Flowering Type Photoperiod

Flowering Time Indoors 60 to 70 Days / Outdoors September

CBD Content Low

THC Content 22%

Yiel Indoors: 600-650 g./ m2 Outdoors: 650-700 g./plant