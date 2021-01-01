About this product
Quebec Cannabis Seeds has refined and improved our Quebec Gold Cannabis strain. Considering Quebec’s climate We took the famous Black Domina and adjusted it for local norms.
The result is a 90% stable crop which is resistant to mould and mites. A perfect strain for new or experienced cultivators.
This Hybrid has a compact size, and quick flowering period, making it a perfect cannabis strain for outdoors.
The plant has typical Afghan resin crystals with a sweet and intoxicating smell and flavour.
Black Gold INFO:
Sex Feminized
Variety Indica Dominant
Strain Genetics Original Black Domina X Afghanistan x Canadian x Northern Lights x Hash Plant
Flowering Type Photoperiod
Flowering Time Indoors 60 to 70 Days / Outdoors September
CBD Content Low
THC Content 22%
Yiel Indoors: 600-650 g./ m2 Outdoors: 650-700 g./plant
About this brand
Quebec Cannabis Seeds
Quebec Cannabis Seeds (QCS) is a leading provider of cannabis strains in Canada and in the world. We are the ideal online market for high quality marijuana seeds in different varieties: Autoflowering, Feminized and CBD marijuana seeds. So whether it is some massive yielders you’re looking for, or very interesting phenotypes, we’ve got you covered! Looking for seeds that will survive North America's harsh climate? You came to the right place.