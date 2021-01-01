About this product
Blue Minto Cannabis Seeds Feminized
Blue Minto is an indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the classic Blueberry X Chocolo Minto strains. Known for its amazing taste and blissful high, Blue Minto is one for the ages. This bud packs a sweet blueberry cookie taste with touches of sour citrus and fresh mint, too. The aroma is of flowery citrus and sweet fruity blueberries with a nutty and slightly spicy overtone that sweetens as you toke.
The Blue Minto is one that's relaxing and soothing in nature, hitting both mind and body and truly helping you kick back and relax. You'll feel a slight boost at the onset of the high, filling your mind with a lightheaded sense of euphoria.
This is often accompanied by feelings of creativity and a touch of motivation that's perfect for when you're talking to friends or just working on the latest page in your adult coloring book. A deep physical relaxing sense accompanies this heady lift, keeping you slightly couch-locked and pain-free. In combination with its high 18-20% THC level, these effects make Blue Minto the perfect tasty treat for patients with chronic pain, depression, chronic stress and appetite loss or nausea.
Blue Minto INFO
THC level Up to 19 % to 21%
Indica / Sativa Indica 60 % / Sativa 40 %
Climate Indoor / Outdoor
Yield indoor Up to 550 grams
Yield outdoor Up to 750 grams
Flowering time 8 To 9 weeks
Harvest month October
Grow difficulty Moderate
About this brand
Quebec Cannabis Seeds
Quebec Cannabis Seeds (QCS) is a leading provider of cannabis strains in Canada and in the world. We are the ideal online market for high quality marijuana seeds in different varieties: Autoflowering, Feminized and CBD marijuana seeds. So whether it is some massive yielders you’re looking for, or very interesting phenotypes, we’ve got you covered! Looking for seeds that will survive North America's harsh climate? You came to the right place.