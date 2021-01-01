About this product

A world-famous, prize-winning Sativa strain that is high in THC, and sometimes a CBD heavy version naturally occurs. The original Jack Herer earned its popularity based on the strains’s perennial nature and its well-rounded high which allows both medicinal and recreational users enjoyment, each of their own accord.



CBD Jack Herer Feminized Cannabis Seeds will grow tall and look gangly but will produce more buds if taken care of properly. If growing indoors, consider a greenhouse with tall ceilings, alternatively, train the plants using a SOG or SCROG method. If not, plants will outgrow their room far before flowering is complete.



In addition, Jack Herer is a superb outdoor strain that is heat and disease tolerant, a great choice for proper climates.



CBD Jack Herer INFO

Sex Feminized

Growing Easy to Moderate

Variety Mostly Sativa

Where to Grow Indoor, Greenhouse, Outdoor

Flowering Time 9 weeks

Effect Relaxed high

THC 8%

CBD 8%

Medical 1:1 THC:CBD Ratio- a CBD rich strain.

Yield Indoor: 550 g/m2 Sept/Oct