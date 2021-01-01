A bud with a very complex flavor profile, this indica-leaning hybrid Skunk come from planting 50 Skunk F2 seeds and one of the fenotip came out looking like this. We liked the strain so much that we have finally duplicate the strain.



Grape Skunk is one of those tangy, tropical smokes. Her flowers give off the unmistakable scent of tropical citrus, with some accents of grape.

THC levels is between 20% and 24%. Grape Skunk is a large producer under optimum conditions. A dense cannabis plant with pink purple colors.



Growing Grape Skunk cannabis is easy and great for first time grower. This strain is also great for relieving stress and anxiety, as well as reducing chronic pain, nausea, and insomnia.



Grape Skunk INFO​

Type: 60% Indica 40% Sativa, Feminized

Genetics Parents: F2 Skunk

Flowering Period: 7 to 9 weeks

Yield: Indoors 450g/m2, Outdoors 550g/plant

Flavors: Berry, Skunky, Citrus, Grape

THC Level: 20%-24%

CBD Level: Low

Harvest Period: Late September / Early-October

Growing Difficulty: Easy