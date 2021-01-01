About this product

Poison Skunk is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the Durban Poison X Skunk #1 X Northern Lights strains.



Poison Skunk is often chosen by patients who suffer from mood swings, stress, depression, and pain, among many other conditions. Poison Skunk has a super spicy yet somehow sweet skunky taste that has a pleasant touch of dank earth upon the exhale. Poison Skunk buds have piecy conical forest green nugs with sparse clear hairs and a sticky coating of sweet resin that almost glistens in the sunlight.



Poison Skunk will be liked by both new growers and expert ones as it's fairly easy to grow and is suitable for all growing systems.



Expect a remarkable and potent mental high and a very pleasant physical one due to the high levels of THC



Poison Skunk INFO:

Type: Indoor/ out

Growing: Easy

Flowering Time: 7 to 8 Weeks

Indica/Sativa: Indica / Sativa

Effect: Mental buzz

THC%: 18-22%

Yield: 550 in 650 gr out