Poison Skunk is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the Durban Poison X Skunk #1 X Northern Lights strains.
Poison Skunk is often chosen by patients who suffer from mood swings, stress, depression, and pain, among many other conditions. Poison Skunk has a super spicy yet somehow sweet skunky taste that has a pleasant touch of dank earth upon the exhale. Poison Skunk buds have piecy conical forest green nugs with sparse clear hairs and a sticky coating of sweet resin that almost glistens in the sunlight.
Poison Skunk will be liked by both new growers and expert ones as it's fairly easy to grow and is suitable for all growing systems.
Expect a remarkable and potent mental high and a very pleasant physical one due to the high levels of THC
Poison Skunk INFO:
Type: Indoor/ out
Growing: Easy
Flowering Time: 7 to 8 Weeks
Indica/Sativa: Indica / Sativa
Effect: Mental buzz
THC%: 18-22%
Yield: 550 in 650 gr out
About this brand
Quebec Cannabis Seeds
Quebec Cannabis Seeds (QCS) is a leading provider of cannabis strains in Canada and in the world. We are the ideal online market for high quality marijuana seeds in different varieties: Autoflowering, Feminized and CBD marijuana seeds. So whether it is some massive yielders you’re looking for, or very interesting phenotypes, we’ve got you covered! Looking for seeds that will survive North America's harsh climate? You came to the right place.