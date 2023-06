Purple Lights Cannabis Seeds Feminized

Purple Lights is mostly an Indica strain created by crossing the infamous Purple Kush and Northern Lights strains. Named for its gorgeous appearance and enlightening effects, Purple Lights is the perfect bud for any indica lover.



This bud has rounded super heavy minty green nugs with vivid purple undertones, lots of skinny orange hairs, and a coating of tiny frosty purple-tinted white crystal trichomes. As you break each little nugget apart, aromas of earthy pine and spicy grapes are released. The flavor is on the fruitier side, with a spicy grape taste accented by sweet woods and earthy pine.



The Purple Lights high isn't quite as bright, with pretty lifted effects that hit both mind and body with a high level of potency due to its 21%-24% average THC level.



Purple Lights INFO



THC 21% to 24%

Lineage Purple Kusk x Northern Lights

Type Mainly Indica

Indoor Yield 460gr m2

Outdoor yield 550gr plant

Flowering time 7 to 8 weeks

Flowering style photoperiod

harvest month early October

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

Show more