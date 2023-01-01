About this product
Our Quebec Black Bud marijuana, however, is a plant of a different nature: a 50/50 hybrid with a THC content that can range anywhere from 21% to 26% that gardeners with intermediate experience and beyond should have no trouble cultivating.
For the time being, little is known of the origins of Quebec Black Bud cannabis seeds, but few would argue that its genetics are nothing short of stellar. The strain is notorious for both a powerful mental and physical high. From the onset, consumers will feel uplifted and giggly, a sensation that soon develops into euphoria before the indica creeps in and relaxes tense muscles and joints. Most often, those in the medical cannabis community have turned to Quebec Black Bud cannabis for its ability to reduce stress, depression, and inflammation.
Those reluctant to sample cannabis because of its distinct and pungent aroma will find Quebec Black Bud a welcome relief – the scent is strongly redolent of berries, tempered by an earthiness that many find enjoyable.
Quebec Black Bud INFO
Sex Feminized
Pack Size 5 Seeds
Variety 50-50 Hybrid
Strain Genetics Black Cherry Soda x Huckleberry
Flowering Type Photoperiod
Flowering Time 55-60 Days
Where to Grow Indoor, Outdoor
Harvest Month Outdoor: Early-October
THC Content 21% to 26%
Yield 400-500g/m²
About this brand
Quebec Cannabis Seeds
Quebec Cannabis Seeds (QCS) is a leading provider of cannabis strains in Canada and in the world. We are the ideal online market for high quality marijuana seeds in different varieties: Autoflowering, Feminized and CBD marijuana seeds. So whether it is some massive yielders you’re looking for, or very interesting phenotypes, we’ve got you covered! Looking for seeds that will survive North America's harsh climate? You came to the right place.
State License(s)
BN745333070r t0001