Quebec Cookies is a rare sativa dominant hybrid strain (70% sativa/30% indica).

If you're looking for a super bright flavor and a loud high, you've found it! Quebec Cookies packs a sharp tangy citrus flavor with hints of rich nutty herbs upon exhale, almost like an almond cookie!



The Quebec Cookies high is just as eye-opening as the flavor, with a lifted high that hits both mind and body with an almost frenzied sense of energy and motivation. You'll feel a rush of euphoria first that fills your mind with a sense of tingly creativity and energy. Soon, this effect will push out any negative or racing thoughts, leaving you slightly unfocused without affecting your energy in the slightest.



This is accompanied by a light relaxing body high that keeps your limbs in a state of calm without causing sedation. With these effects and its high 19-26% average THC level, Quebec Cookies is perfect for treating those suffering from chronic pain, depression, headaches or migraines, ADD or ADHD, and chronic fatigue.



Quebec Cookies Info

EFFECTS Euphoric, Giggly, Uplifting

ADVERSE REACTIONS Dry mouth Paranoia

FRAGRANCE citrusy, hints of spicy

FLAVORS sweet tangerines, nutty herbs, almonds

FLOWERING TIME INDOORS 8-9 weeks

FLOWERING TIME OUTDOORS late October

PLANT HEIGHT Average

THC CONTENT % 15%-25%

INDICA / SATIVA % 30%/70%