About this product

Quebec Gold provides a very pleasant mental and physical effect due to its high THC and CBD percentage. It has an enormous aroma and absolutely amazing bouquet.



Prior to mild physical symptoms such as increased blood pressure, rosy cheeks, the indica lineage begins to kick in about an hour: crossing thoughts, spinning ideas and psychedelic sensation of floating which mellows participants into a pleasant tranquillity.



The strain which is perfect for SCROG cultivation, produces a big (600gr/m2) yield indoor and about up to 1kg p/plant yield outdoors. It grows like a Sativa, thin and without many leaves. When flowering it grows taller but keeps a compact shape, as an Indica. Very fast (45 to 55 days), suitable for all kinds of growers and growing systems.



Quebec Gold Express is an excellent choice as a mother due to the fast-rooting clones it produces.



Quebec Gold Express INFO

Type: Indoor / Outdoor

Growing: Easy to Moderate

Flowering Time: 45 - 55 days

Indica/Sativa: 50% Sativa/ 50% Indica

Effect: Relaxed High

THC%: 20.%

Yield: Indoors: 600gr/m2 and Outdoors: up to 1kg p/plant September