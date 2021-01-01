About this product
Quebec Gold provides a very pleasant mental and physical effect due to its high THC and CBD percentage. It has an enormous aroma and absolutely amazing bouquet.
Prior to mild physical symptoms such as increased blood pressure, rosy cheeks, the indica lineage begins to kick in about an hour: crossing thoughts, spinning ideas and psychedelic sensation of floating which mellows participants into a pleasant tranquillity.
The strain which is perfect for SCROG cultivation, produces a big (600gr/m2) yield indoor and about up to 1kg p/plant yield outdoors. It grows like a Sativa, thin and without many leaves. When flowering it grows taller but keeps a compact shape, as an Indica. Very fast (45 to 55 days), suitable for all kinds of growers and growing systems.
Quebec Gold Express is an excellent choice as a mother due to the fast-rooting clones it produces.
Quebec Gold Express INFO
Type: Indoor / Outdoor
Growing: Easy to Moderate
Flowering Time: 45 - 55 days
Indica/Sativa: 50% Sativa/ 50% Indica
Effect: Relaxed High
THC%: 20.%
Yield: Indoors: 600gr/m2 and Outdoors: up to 1kg p/plant September
About this brand
Quebec Cannabis Seeds
Quebec Cannabis Seeds (QCS) is a leading provider of cannabis strains in Canada and in the world. We are the ideal online market for high quality marijuana seeds in different varieties: Autoflowering, Feminized and CBD marijuana seeds. So whether it is some massive yielders you’re looking for, or very interesting phenotypes, we’ve got you covered! Looking for seeds that will survive North America's harsh climate? You came to the right place.