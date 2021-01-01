About this product

Quebec Super Skunk cannabis is an exceptionally vigorous hybrid that is the result of a cross between a Northern Lights #5 and a Skunk #1 hybrid.Buds on Quebec Super Skunk cannabis are large, dense and prodigious. They have a great calyx to leaf ratio which makes manicuring a breeze.

Growers should consider using the trimmings for making hand rolled hash as Quebec Super Skunk weed produces masses of very sticky crystals that thickly coat the buds and the trim leaves.



As you might expect from her ancestry, Quebec Super Skunk cannabis can be a bit of a stinky lady. That pungent skunkiness gets everywhere and a quality odor control system will be necessary for stealth growers to hide the tell-tale smell. The hit from Quebec Super Skunk weed is as you might have expected; a deep, rolling stoned feeling that is physical, narcotic, and a wee bit couchy.



Quebec Super Skunk INFO



Short Description The most powerful member of the Skunk family

Sex Feminized

Variety Mostly Indica

Flowering Type Photoperiod

Flowering Time 45-55 days

Where to Grow Outdoor

Harvest Month End of September

CBD Content No

THC Content 20%

Yield 650gr indoors, 850gr outdoors