About this product
Quebec Super Skunk cannabis is an exceptionally vigorous hybrid that is the result of a cross between a Northern Lights #5 and a Skunk #1 hybrid.Buds on Quebec Super Skunk cannabis are large, dense and prodigious. They have a great calyx to leaf ratio which makes manicuring a breeze.
Growers should consider using the trimmings for making hand rolled hash as Quebec Super Skunk weed produces masses of very sticky crystals that thickly coat the buds and the trim leaves.
As you might expect from her ancestry, Quebec Super Skunk cannabis can be a bit of a stinky lady. That pungent skunkiness gets everywhere and a quality odor control system will be necessary for stealth growers to hide the tell-tale smell. The hit from Quebec Super Skunk weed is as you might have expected; a deep, rolling stoned feeling that is physical, narcotic, and a wee bit couchy.
Quebec Super Skunk INFO
Short Description The most powerful member of the Skunk family
Sex Feminized
Variety Mostly Indica
Flowering Type Photoperiod
Flowering Time 45-55 days
Where to Grow Outdoor
Harvest Month End of September
CBD Content No
THC Content 20%
Yield 650gr indoors, 850gr outdoors
Growers should consider using the trimmings for making hand rolled hash as Quebec Super Skunk weed produces masses of very sticky crystals that thickly coat the buds and the trim leaves.
As you might expect from her ancestry, Quebec Super Skunk cannabis can be a bit of a stinky lady. That pungent skunkiness gets everywhere and a quality odor control system will be necessary for stealth growers to hide the tell-tale smell. The hit from Quebec Super Skunk weed is as you might have expected; a deep, rolling stoned feeling that is physical, narcotic, and a wee bit couchy.
Quebec Super Skunk INFO
Short Description The most powerful member of the Skunk family
Sex Feminized
Variety Mostly Indica
Flowering Type Photoperiod
Flowering Time 45-55 days
Where to Grow Outdoor
Harvest Month End of September
CBD Content No
THC Content 20%
Yield 650gr indoors, 850gr outdoors
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Quebec Cannabis Seeds
Quebec Cannabis Seeds (QCS) is a leading provider of cannabis strains in Canada and in the world. We are the ideal online market for high quality marijuana seeds in different varieties: Autoflowering, Feminized and CBD marijuana seeds. So whether it is some massive yielders you’re looking for, or very interesting phenotypes, we’ve got you covered! Looking for seeds that will survive North America's harsh climate? You came to the right place.