Sensi Star Cannabis Seeds Feminized

Like being wrapped up in a warm blanket, Sensi Star marijuana seeds provide a comforting and soothing high. This indica-dominant strain is the perfect remedy for a stressful day at the office or after a long day of traveling when you want to relax and unwind. It feels like you’re being hugged by marijuana. Sensi Star is best enjoyed in the afternoon, evening, or right before bedtime as it can help combat insomnia, anxiety, and high levels of stress.



Named ‘one of the world’s finest cannabis strains’ by cannabiscupwinners.com. Sensi Star has achieved over 15 cups in major competitions and is as popular now as it was in 1995 when we first released it.



The precise genetics of Sensi Star cannabis seeds are a closely guarded secret – a little bit like the recipe for the world’s favourite fizzy drink. Nevertheless the genetic code includes Afghan and Indian elements along with some Skunk in this distinctive smelling and tasting plant. Its famed potency has produced genetic offspring around the world, won the hearts of cannabis growers and made this plant a cannabis Hall of Fame legend.

Sensi Star Info

THC 20-24%

Indica/Sativa Ratio 90% Indica 10% Sativa

Smell/TasteLemon, Pungent

Indoor Flowering Time 60 Days

Yield Indoor (gr/m2) 400 Gr

Yield Outdoor 600 Gr

Effect/Buzz Cerebral, Physical

CBD < 0.1%

Harvest Month Early October