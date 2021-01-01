About this product

One of the most popular hybrid strains ever introduced the cannabis world several years ago. Strawberry earned its popularity for good reasons. It is a smooth, trouble-free experience for recreational users and an absolute hassle-free strain for growers.



Inexperienced users are more than welcomed, even in a solo setting, knowledgeable participants can enjoy it without worrying about any unwanted side effects, particularly anxiety and paranoia. Since Strawberry's THC level is on the low-average side, users can anticipate a mellow quiet night. No jittery or edgy side effects at all.



It is a mostly sativa strain that can be grown both indoor and outdoor and it does not require extra attention or care. Easily handled, even by beginners, as long as the basics of cannabis cultivation techniques are followed.



Flowering time for Strawberry is ready in about 8 to 9 weeks and it will grow buds that are compact and dense with a bigger centre bud. Yield is about average at 120 grams/plant and the grower can harvest more, if it is given more time to fully mature during its vegetation stage. The THC crystals on the buds are glowy red and have a fresh strawberry taste and aroma.



Are you not in the mood for a sweet, sticky dessert after a nice dinner ?? Enjoy the fruity taste of our Strawberry weed. Smoking Strawberry will taste like a big bowl of delicious strawberry ice cream, we suggest you dive in and enjoy.



The THC crystals on the buds are glowy red and have a fresh strawberry taste and aroma. Smoking Strawberry will taste like a big bowl of delicious strawberry ice cream.



Strawberry INFO

THC level Up to 19 %

Indica / Sativa Indica 20 % / Sativa 80 %

Climate Indoor / Outdoor

Yield indoor Up to 550 grams

Yield outdoor Up to 750 grams

Flowering time 8 To 9 weeks

Harvest month October

Grow difficulty Moderate

