White Dream Cannabis Seeds feminized
Two popular strains, White Widow and Blue Dream join forces in this Sativa-dominant hybrid. The percentage is not exactly clear but it seems to carry a great balance of both. It stretches a little during flowering but still produces med-very dense buds(depending on your conditions). This strain will finish in approximately 9 weeks indoor or mid-late October outdoor depending your environment and weather co-operating.
CBD levels are fairly low, however the Blue Dream cross will help with depression, chronic pain, glaucoma, MS, and a number of other diseases and conditions. The mostly cerebral high is both euphoric and uplifting, ideal for errands and other daytime activities.
Ideal for daytime use, White Dream has been tested anywhere from 20-24% so even regular consumers will feel effects quickly without emptying their stash. If you lean toward the Sativa side and don't mind a week or two of extra flowering, White Dream is an excellent choice!
White Dream INFO
PACK SIZE 5 Seeds
VARIETY Sativa/Indica
FLOWERING TYPE Photoperiod
HARVEST 9-10 Weeks/Mid-Oct
CBD 1.0%
THC 20-24% THC
GROWS Indoors/Outdoors
TASTE / FLAVOUR Fruity
About this brand
Quebec Cannabis Seeds
Quebec Cannabis Seeds (QCS) is a leading provider of cannabis strains in Canada and in the world. We are the ideal online market for high quality marijuana seeds in different varieties: Autoflowering, Feminized and CBD marijuana seeds. So whether it is some massive yielders you’re looking for, or very interesting phenotypes, we’ve got you covered! Looking for seeds that will survive North America's harsh climate? You came to the right place.