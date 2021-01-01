White Dream Cannabis Seeds feminized

Two popular strains, White Widow and Blue Dream join forces in this Sativa-dominant hybrid. The percentage is not exactly clear but it seems to carry a great balance of both. It stretches a little during flowering but still produces med-very dense buds(depending on your conditions). This strain will finish in approximately 9 weeks indoor or mid-late October outdoor depending your environment and weather co-operating.



CBD levels are fairly low, however the Blue Dream cross will help with depression, chronic pain, glaucoma, MS, and a number of other diseases and conditions. The mostly cerebral high is both euphoric and uplifting, ideal for errands and other daytime activities.



Ideal for daytime use, White Dream has been tested anywhere from 20-24% so even regular consumers will feel effects quickly without emptying their stash. If you lean toward the Sativa side and don't mind a week or two of extra flowering, White Dream is an excellent choice!

White Dream INFO

PACK SIZE 5 Seeds

VARIETY Sativa/Indica

FLOWERING TYPE Photoperiod

HARVEST 9-10 Weeks/Mid-Oct

CBD 1.0%

THC 20-24% THC

GROWS Indoors/Outdoors

TASTE / FLAVOUR Fruity