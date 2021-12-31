Enjoy our newest addition to our Three In One collection, CBD+. Same device, different cannabinoids. Experience the convenience of switching between effects in one device. You have the option to switch between Relax, Mix, & Energy, allowing you to choose how you want to feel.



This device is 3ML contains 2500MG of CBD, CBG, and CBN. Inside the disposable there are two chambers, one infused with relaxing terpenes and the other infused with energy terpenes. When activating both chambers, you will feel the effects of both.



We start with CBD, CBG, & CBN distillate and add all natural, non-synthetic terpenes to create a sublime cannabis experience. These vapes are rechargeable, with a USB-C charging port on the bottom of the device.



Ingredients: Broad Spectrum CBD Distillate, CBG Distillate, CBN Distillate, Propylene Glycol, Natural Terpenes, and Artificial Flavors.



To Turn On the Device:

Press the black button 5 times rapidly to turn the device on or off. The white light around the button will flash to indicate a power on or off status.



To Use the Device:

(Note: Pressing the black button will activate vaporization. Pressing the button first and holding it will produce a more potent inhalation.)



Take one inhalation, hold it in for a few seconds, and then exhale smoothly.

Repeat three to four times, waiting at least 1 minute between each draw.

If desired, repeat after 30-40 minutes.

To switch between effects, use the slider located on the bottom of the device. Move the slider to the middle to activate Mix. Move the slider to the right to activate Energy. Move the slider all the way to the left to activate Relax.

