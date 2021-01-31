What is a Delta 8 + THC-P Three-in-One Georgia Pie Vape?



Enjoy our supreme hemp-based cannabis device: the Delta 8 + THC-P Georgia Pie Vape. It features flavors of baked pie, peaches, with a creamy base and notes of dank earth. You can switch from Indica to Sativa to Hybrid with the flick of a switch. Inside the disposable there are two chambers, one infused with Indica and the other infused with Sativa. When activating both chambers, you will feel the effects of a Hybrid strain. We start with Delta-8 & THC-P distillate and add natural, non-synthetic terpenes to create a sublime cannabis experience. These vapes are rechargeable, with a USB-C charging port on the bottom of the device.



What is in the Delta 8 + THC-P Georgia Pie Vape?



Each Delta 8 + THC-P Georgia Pie Vape features 3.5 grams of terpene-enhanced distillate, for an approximate total of 2880MG D8 and 120MG THC-P.



Ingredients:



Delta 8 Distillate

THC-P Distillate

Natural, Non-Synthetic Terpenes

Artificial Flavors



Directions for Delta 8 + THC-P Georgia Pie Vapes:



To Turn On the Device:

Press the black button 5 times rapidly to turn the device on or off. The white light around the button will flash to indicate a power on or off status.



To Use the Device:

(Note: Pressing the black button will activate vaporization. Pressing the button first and holding it will produce a more potent inhalation.)



1. Take one inhalation, hold it in for a few seconds, and then exhale smoothly.



2. Repeat three to four times, waiting at least 1 minute between each draw.



3. If desired, repeat after 30-40 minutes.



4. To switch between effects, use the slider located on the bottom of the device. Move the slider to the middle to activate Hybrid. Move the slider to the right to activate Sativa. Move the slider all the way to the left to activate Indica.



Warnings and Disclaimers Concerning the Use of Delta 8 & THC-P:



Using this product may cause a positive result on a cannabis drug test.

May cause drowsiness.

Not for use or purchase by those under the age of 21.

Not for use by women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Consult your physician before using our Delta-8 vapes.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. They are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease.

The Delta-8 distillate in R.A. Royal CBD products is a natural constituent of the industrial hemp plant.

Our Delta 8 + THC-P vapes contain a total Delta-9 THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.

We recommend conservative dosing, especially for those not used to psychoactive cannabinoids.

This product is federally legal in the USA under the 2018 Farm Bill.

State laws governing the legality of Delta-8 & THC-P vary.

