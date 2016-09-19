Enjoy our supreme hemp-based tank: the Delta-8 + THC-P Grape Ape Vape Cartridge. It features flavors of dank lavender, notes of grape, and berries. It has peaceful and serene effects due to its indica terpene formula.



We start with premium hemp-based cannabis distillate and add natural, non-synthetic terpenes to create a sublime vaping experience.



Our vape tanks are compatible with any 510-thread vaping device.

