Enjoy our supreme hemp-based tank: the Delta-8 + THC-P Sweet Island Vape Cartridge. It features flavors of pineapple, coconut, mango, guava, and hints of dank flavors. It has uplifting and happy effects due to its sativa terpene formula.



We start with premium hemp-based cannabis distillate and add natural, non-synthetic terpenes to create a sublime vaping experience.



Our vape tanks are compatible with any 510-thread vaping device.

Show more