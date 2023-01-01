Enjoy our supreme hemp-based tank: the Delta-8 + THC-P Tropical Zkittles Vape Cartridge. It features flavors of sweet citrus fruit and pineapple. It has soothing & uplifting effects due to its hybrid terpene formula.
We start with premium hemp-based cannabis distillate and add natural, non-synthetic terpenes to create a sublime vaping experience.
Our vape tanks are compatible with any 510-thread vaping device.
About this strain
R.A. Royal is a company devoted to the creation of high-quality and diverse hemp products... delivered to your door! Our team works to guarantee outstanding and consistent products. All our hemp is organically grown and carefully processed. We are a Florida, USA-based independent business.