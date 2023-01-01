What are JoyPets CBD Catnip Cat Treats?

JoyPets CBD treats bring the benefits of hemp to your cat. We infuse each jar of delicious cat treats with CBD isolate, ensuring that your cat receives no other cannabinoids or psychoactive effects. Each jar has 100 MG of CBD, allowing for careful dosage.



Why Should I Give My Cat CBD?

CBD has many benefits to offer our pets. It can relieve joint pain in elderly cats with arthritis. It can also alleviate stress that leads to unwanted behaviors, such as messes outside the litter box.



What is in JoyPets CBD Catnip Cat Treats?

Ingredients:

Chicken By-Product Meal, Ground Corn, Animal Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Brewers Rice, Wheat Flour, Dried Meat By-Products, Natural Flavors, Brewers Dried Yeast, Potassium Chloride, Chlorine Chloride, Salt, Yellow #5, Blue #2, Taurine, DL-Methionine, Calcium Carbonate, Catnip Powder, DL-Alpha Tocopherol Acetate (source of Vitamin E), Zinc Sulfate, Mixed Tocopherols (preservative), Red #40, Dried Cheese, Copper Sulfate, Vitamin A Acetate, Niacin Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Manganese Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, D-Calcium Pantothenate, Biotin, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Potassium Iodide, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Folic Acid, CBD Isolate.



CBD Potency

Approx. 100 MG of CBD per Jar



How Much CBD Should I Give My Cat?

Cat Weight

Number of Daily Treats

5 to 9 Pounds 9 to 11 Pieces

10 to 14 Pounds 12 to 14 Pieces



Warnings and Disclaimers Concerning the Use of CBD for Pets

This product is intended for intermittent, supplemental feedings.

This product is not intended to treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This product is federally legal in the United States under the 2018 Farm Bill.



