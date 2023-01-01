JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. These Crunchy Cat Treats provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your pet's favorite treat! The yummy CBD infused treats let your feline experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil perfect for anxious and nervous cats. NO THC.



This product is intended for intermittent supplemental feeding. Always consult a vet before modifying your pet's diet.



INGREDIENTS: Chicken, Wheat Flour, Animal Digest, Chicken by-product Meal, Pea Protein, Brewers Dried Yeast, Glycerin, Chicken Breast, Dried Egg product, water, Animal Fat (BHA used as a preservative), fish Protein Concentrate, Fish meal (persevered with Ethoxyquin), Phosphoric Acid, Dried cheese, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Sorbic Acid (used as a preservative), Vegetable oil, Titanium Dioxide (color), Natural Flavor, Lactic Acid, BHA (used as a preservative), Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD).



FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: Cats weight : Pieces per day* 5 to 9LB feed no more than 9 to 11 pieces per day, 10 to 14LB feed no more than 12 to 14 pieces per day.



*Represents about 10% of your adult cat’s daily calorie requirements. Reduce your cat's main meal accordingly.



STRENGTH: 100MG



TREAT FLAVOR: Chicken

