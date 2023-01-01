JoyPets CBD Chicken treats are a safe and effective solution to help your kitties stay calm and relaxed, while getting the numerous benefits of our high quality ingredients! These treats contain CBD Isolate and they are made with real chicken! The benefits are never-ending! Real chicken combined with CBD Isolate will help promote a healthy diet, all while providing a calming and relaxing sensation.



JoyPets treats are perfect to use anyday and anytime! JoyPets is designed to keep your dog’s or cat's stress and anxiety under control, making them feel more comfortable and safe. There are a number of situations where your pet may feel stressed, for example when guests come to the house, loud noises, such as thunder, neighbors, or being left home alone. When your pet takes CBD, it interacts with their endocannabinoid system to help boost the feelings of calm and relaxation. JoyPets included CBD as well as other ingredients to provide as many benefits as possible!



Our Chicken treats are made with CBD Isolate, one jar contains approx. 200MG of CBD. Each treat contains approx. 2MG of CBD. The recommended serving size is 5 treats!



At RA Royal, we work hard at making high-quality and safe products for you and your pet! We keep in mind everyone and every pet, if this treat is not right for you, browse our wide selection of other treats, here. They all feature different benefits and we hope you find the one you’re looking for! We recommend consulting with your veterinarian before giving any new supplements to your dog to ensure it's the right fit for their individual health needs.



Ingredients: Chicken, Wheat Flour, Animal Digest, Chicken By-Product Meal, Pea Protein, Brewer's Dried Yeast, Glycerin, Chicken Breast, Dried Whole Egg, Water, Animal Fat, Fish Protein Concentrate, Fish Meal (preserved with Ethoxyquin), Dried Cheddar Cheese, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Phosphoric Acid, Sorbic Acid (preservative), Vegetable Oil, Titanium Dioxide (Color), BHA (preservative), Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD)

