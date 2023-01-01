About this product
JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. These baked Bear Treats provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your pet's favorite treat made with peanut butter and molasses! The yummy CBD infused treats let your dog experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil perfect for anxious and nervous dogs. NO THC.
This product is intended for intermittent supplemental feeding. Always consult a vet before modifying your pet's diet.
Made with natural, kosher ingredients.
No animal parts or by-products.
Treats come in fun bear shapes.
100% sourced and made in the USA!
Guaranteed Analysis
Crude Protein 7.0% min
Crude Fat 13.0% min
Crude Fiber 2.0% max
Moisture 5.0% max
Specifications
Lifestage: Adult
Breed Size: Small Breeds, Medium Breeds, Large Breeds, All Breeds
Special Diet: Human-Grade, Vegetarian, Limited Ingredient Diet, Flax-Free, Pea-Free
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Peanut Butter, Molasses, Salt, Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural Butter Flavor. Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), glycerin.
Caloric Content
9.5 kcal/treat
Feeding Instructions
Toy-size: 1-2
Small/Medium: 2-3
Large: 4-5
About this brand
RA Royal
R.A. Royal is a company devoted to the creation of high-quality and diverse hemp products... delivered to your door! Our team works to guarantee outstanding and consistent products. All our hemp is organically grown and carefully processed. We are a Florida, USA-based independent business.