JoyPets CBD Beef Bites are a safe and effective solution to help your furry friend stay calm and relaxed, while getting the numerous benefits of our high quality ingredients! These treats contain Broad Spectrum CBD and are made with real beef. Broad Spectrum CBD is much stronger than CBD Isolate, because it contains more parts of the hemp plant. We make our Pain & Inflammation treats stronger than the rest, to help manage your pets' pain.



As our pets age they can start to feel pain, soreness, and experience some inflammation in their bones and joints. JoyPets works to relieve that, by using high doses of Broad Spectrum CBD that will work naturally on your pet.



JoyPets Pain & Inflammation treats are perfect to use anyday and anytime! JoyPets Beef Bites treats are designed to keep your pets discomfort under control. There are a number of situations where your pet may feel irritated due to the pain that they are under, whether it be an injury, old age, or stiff joints. When your pet takes CBD, it interacts with their endocannabinoid system to help relieve some of that pain and discomfort. JoyPets included CBD as well as other ingredients to provide as many benefits as possible!



Our Beef Bites treats are made with Broad Spectrum CBD, one jar contains approx. 350MG of CBD. Each treat contains approx. 17MG of CBD. These treats are suitable for any dog to enjoy!



At RA Royal, we work hard at making high-quality and safe products for you and your furry friends! We keep in mind everyone and every pet, if this treat is not right for you, browse our wide selection of other treats, here. They all feature different benefits and we hope you find the one you’re looking for! We recommend consulting with your veterinarian before giving any new supplements to your dog to ensure it's the right fit for their individual health needs.



Ingredients: Chicken, Corn Syrup, Soy Flour, Wheat Flour, Corn Starch, Propylene Glycol, Water, Calcium Sulfate, Animal Fat (BHA used as a preservative), Animal Digest, Beef, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Titanium Dioxide (Color), Phosphoric Acid, Sorbic Acid (used as a preservative), Red 40 Lake, Garlic Powder, Iron Oxide (Color), BHA (used as a preservative), Citric Acid (used as a preservative), Natural Smoke Flavor, and Broad Spectrum Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD)

