JoyPets CBD Buddy Bones are a safe and effective solution to help your furry friend stay calm and relaxed, while getting numerous digestive benefits of our high quality ingredients! These treats contain CBD Isolate, all natural, kosher ingredients, no animal parts or by-products, and they are grain free! The benefits are never-ending! The treats work great for pets that have food and stomach sensitivities, and they provide a calming and relaxing sensation.



JoyPets treats are perfect to use anyday and anytime! JoyPets is designed to keep your dog’s or cat's stress and anxiety under control, making them feel more comfortable and safe. There are a number of situations where your pet may feel stressed, for example when guests come to the house, loud noises, such as thunder, neighbors, or being left home alone. When your pet takes CBD, it interacts with their endocannabinoid system to help boost the feelings of calm and relaxation. JoyPets included CBD as well as other ingredients to provide as many benefits as possible!



Our Buddy Bone treats are made with CBD Isolate, one jar contains approx. 250MG of CBD. Each treat contains approx. 15MG of CBD. These treats are suitable for any size dog!



At RA Royal, we work hard at making high-quality and safe products for you and your furry friends! We keep in mind everyone and every pet, if this treat is not right for you, browse our wide selection of other treats, here. They all feature different benefits and we hope you find the one you’re looking for! We recommend consulting with your veterinarian before giving any new supplements to your dog to ensure it's the right fit for their individual health needs.



Ingredients: Garbanzo Bean Flour, Potato Flour, Tapioca Starch, Flaxseed, Peanut Butter, Quinoa, Canola Oil, Whole Dried Eggs, and Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate

