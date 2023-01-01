JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. These Chewies Dogs Treats provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your pet's favorite treat! The yummy CBD infused treats let your dog experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil perfect for anxious and nervous dogs. NO THC.



This product is intended for intermittent supplemental feeding. Always consult a vet before modifying your pet's diet.



INGREDIENTS: Chicken Liver, Chicken Meal, Wheat Flour, Glycerin, Phosphoric Acid, Salt, Potassium Sorbate and Citric Acid and Calcium Propionate and BHA (preservatives), Rosemary Extract, Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD)



CALORIE CONTENT (calculated): ME=3057 kcal/ treat.



( This product is not intended to be a source of thiamine ) CALORIE CONTENT (calculated): 3350 kcal ME/ kg, 37 kcal ME/ treat.



Nutrition Facts: Crude Protein not less than (25%), Crude Fat not less than (10%), Crude Fiber not more than (2%), Moisture not more than (30%)



FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: Dogs weight Pieces per day*,

-15 to 35 lbs ...1 to 2 piece per day,

-35 to 60 lbs ...2 to 3 piece per day,

-60 to 90 lbs ...3 to 4 piece per day,

-90 to 120 lbs ...4 to 5 piece per day,

-120+lbs…… 5+1 treat for each 30 lbs over 120 lbs.

Not Suitable for puppies or dogs under 15 lbs (6.8 kg ).

Always keep fresh drinking water available.



*Represents about 10% of your adult dog’s daily calorie requirements. Reduce your dog's main meal accordingly.



STRENGTH: 100mg



TREAT FLAVOR: Chicken

