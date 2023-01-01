About this product
JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. Made and sourced in North America with turkey as the number one ingredient followed by other whole foods like yellow peas, chickpeas and more! Grain and gluten-free bite-sized treats are excellent for dogs with certain allergies or food intolerances. Oven-baked treats are rich in glucosamine HCL and chondroitin sulfate to support your pal’s bone, hip and joint health. Rich in antioxidants and vitamins from natural whole food ingredients including cranberries and blueberries. All-natural premium treats specially formulated with thoughtful ingredients for your furry friend.
Specifications
Lifestage: Adult
Breed Size: Small Breeds, Medium Breeds, Large Breeds, All Breeds
Food Form: Treats
Special Diet: Gluten Free, Grain-Free, No Corn, No Wheat, No Soy,
Guaranteed Analysis
Crude Protein 17.0% min
Crude Fat 11.0% min
Crude Fiber 5.0% max
Moisture 10.0% max
Glucosamine 750 mg/kg min
Chondroitin Sulfate 400 mg/kg min
Ingredients
Turkey, Yellow Peas, Chickpeas, Dried Potatoes, Flaxseed, Sweet Potatoes, Chicken Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Cane Molasses, Turmeric, Blueberries, Cranberries, Glucosamine HCL, Chondroitin Sulfate, Rosemary Extract, Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), glycerin.
Caloric Content
5.3 kcal per treat.
Feeding Instructions
5 - 10 lbs: 4 - 8 treats
10 - 20 lbs: 8 - 12 treats
20 - 45 lbs: 12 - 23 treats
45 - 70 lbs: 23 - 32 treats
About this brand
RA Royal
R.A. Royal is a company devoted to the creation of high-quality and diverse hemp products... delivered to your door! Our team works to guarantee outstanding and consistent products. All our hemp is organically grown and carefully processed. We are a Florida, USA-based independent business.