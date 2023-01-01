JoyPets CBD Marrow Bones are a safe and effective solution to help your furry friend stay calm and relaxed, while getting the numerous benefits of our high quality ingredients! These treats contain CBD Isolate, Vitamins A, D, and E, as well as real bone marrow. The benefits are never-ending! Vitamins A, D, and E combined with CBD Isolate will help promote strong teeth, a shiny coat, and healthy bones, all while providing a calming and relaxing sensation.



JoyPets treats are perfect to use any day and any time! JoyPets is designed to keep your dog’s or cat's stress and anxiety under control, making them feel more comfortable and safe. There are a number of situations where your pet may feel stressed, for example when guests come to the house, loud noises, such as thunder, neighbors, or being left home alone. When your pet takes CBD, it interacts with their endocannabinoid system to help boost the feelings of calm and relaxation. JoyPets included CBD as well as other ingredients to provide as many benefits as possible!



Our Marrow Bone treats are made with CBD Isolate, one jar contains approx. 250MG of CBD. Each treat contains approx. 17MG of CBD. These treats are larger than most, which makes them more suitable for larger dogs (+40lbs). However, we don’t limit these treats to just large dogs, feel free to cut them in half for smaller dogs to enjoy!



At RA Royal, we work hard at making high-quality and safe products for you and your furry friends! We keep in mind everyone and every pet, if this treat is not right for your pet, browse our wide selection of other treats, here. They all feature different benefits and we hope you find the one you’re looking for! We recommend consulting with your veterinarian before giving any new supplements to your dog to ensure it's the right fit for their individual health needs.



Ingredients: Wheat Flour, Meat & Bone Meal, Sugar, Animal Fat (preserved with BHA and Citric Acid), Natural Poultry Flavor, Calcium Carbonate, Cooked Beef Bone Marrow, Malted Barley, Salt, Natural Filet Mignon Flavor, Monodiglycerides, Vitamin E Supplement, BHA/BHT (preservative), Citric Acid (preservative), Sodium Metabisulfite (preservative), Vitamin B12 Supplement, D-Calcium Pantothenate, Niacin, Vitamin A Supplement, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Pyridoxine, Hydorchloride (Vitamin B6), Vitamin D3 Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Folic Acid, Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD)

