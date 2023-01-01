JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. These Crunchy Dog Treats provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your pet's favorite treat! The yummy CBD infused treats let your dog experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil perfect for anxious and nervous dogs. NO THC.



This product is intended for intermittent supplemental feeding. Always consult a vet before modifying your pet's diet.



INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour, meat and bone meal, sugar, dried poultry by-product digest, cooked bone marrow, beef fat (preserved with tocopherols), salt, corn starch, annatto extract (color), red iron oxide (color), Red 40, sodium metabisulfite (used as a preservative), Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD)



CALORIE CONTENT: Metabolizable energy (ME), 3330 kcal/kg; 10 kcal/ treat.



NUTRITION FACTS: Crude Protein Min. (15.0%), Crude Fat Min. (7.0%), Crude Fiber Max. (1.5%), Moisture Max. (29.0%) .



STRENGTH: 100mg.



TREAT FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: Consult with your Vet as to how much CBD mg your pet should consume per day, “Feeding Instructions” pertain to the “treat” itself.





