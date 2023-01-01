JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. Crunchy, bone-shaped treats have a texture that is not too hard or soft. Great for training or to serve as a reward with a peanut butter flavor that dogs will love. Grain-free recipe is made with natural, kosher ingredients that is great for sensitive stomachs. A healthy alternative to traditional dog treats that will appeal even to finicky eaters. Made in the USA with limited ingredients and no animal parts or by-products. Next best thing to homemade!



Specifications

Lifestage: Adult

Breed Size: Small Breeds, Medium Breeds, Large Breeds, All Breeds

Food Form: Treats

Special Diet: Grain-Free, No Corn, No Wheat, No Soy, Limited Ingredient Diet, Sensitive Digestion



Guaranteed Analysis

Crude Protein 7.0% min

Crude Fat 16.0% min

Crude Fiber 1.0% max

Moisture 8.0% max



Ingredients

Garbanzo Bean Flour, Potato Flour, Tapioca Starch, Flaxseed, Peanut Butter, Quinoa, Canola Oil & Whole Dried Eggs. Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), glycerin.



Caloric Content

13kcal/treat



Feeding Instructions



Toy: 1 - 3



Small/Medium: 3 - 6



Large: 5 - 10

Show more