About this product
JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. Crunchy, bone-shaped treats have a texture that is not too hard or soft. Great for training or to serve as a reward with a peanut butter flavor that dogs will love. Grain-free recipe is made with natural, kosher ingredients that is great for sensitive stomachs. A healthy alternative to traditional dog treats that will appeal even to finicky eaters. Made in the USA with limited ingredients and no animal parts or by-products. Next best thing to homemade!
Specifications
Lifestage: Adult
Breed Size: Small Breeds, Medium Breeds, Large Breeds, All Breeds
Food Form: Treats
Special Diet: Grain-Free, No Corn, No Wheat, No Soy, Limited Ingredient Diet, Sensitive Digestion
Guaranteed Analysis
Crude Protein 7.0% min
Crude Fat 16.0% min
Crude Fiber 1.0% max
Moisture 8.0% max
Ingredients
Garbanzo Bean Flour, Potato Flour, Tapioca Starch, Flaxseed, Peanut Butter, Quinoa, Canola Oil & Whole Dried Eggs. Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), glycerin.
Caloric Content
13kcal/treat
Feeding Instructions
Toy: 1 - 3
Small/Medium: 3 - 6
Large: 5 - 10
About this brand
RA Royal
R.A. Royal is a company devoted to the creation of high-quality and diverse hemp products... delivered to your door! Our team works to guarantee outstanding and consistent products. All our hemp is organically grown and carefully processed. We are a Florida, USA-based independent business.