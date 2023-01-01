About this product
JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. Specially formulated for your furry friend with thoughtful ingredients like real peanut butter. Oven-baked all-natural treat is made without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Wholesome recipe doesn’t include corn, soy or meat by-products because your pal only deserves the best ingredients. Real peanut butter provides a great source of vitamins and minerals and delivers a taste that your canine companion will love. Made in small batches in Vernon, British Columbia, Canada, so you know that each bite is crafted with care.
Specifications
Life stage: Adult
Breed Size: Small Breeds, Medium Breeds, Large Breeds, All Breeds
Food Form: Treats
Special Diet: No Corn, No Wheat, No Soy, Pea-Free, Non-GMO
Guaranteed Analysis
Crude Protein 16.0% min
Crude Fat 7.0% min
Crude Fiber 4.0% max
Moisture 10.0% max
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Peanut Butter, Rolled Oats, Wheat Germ, Canola Oil (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Flaxseed, Turmeric, Brewers Dried Yeast, Rosemary Extract, Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), glycerin.
Caloric Content
24 kcal per treat
Feeding Instructions
Treats are intended for supplemental feeding only
About this brand
RA Royal
R.A. Royal is a company devoted to the creation of high-quality and diverse hemp products... delivered to your door! Our team works to guarantee outstanding and consistent products. All our hemp is organically grown and carefully processed. We are a Florida, USA-based independent business.