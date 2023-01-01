JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. Specially formulated for your furry friend with thoughtful ingredients like real peanut butter. Oven-baked all-natural treat is made without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Wholesome recipe doesn’t include corn, soy or meat by-products because your pal only deserves the best ingredients. Real peanut butter provides a great source of vitamins and minerals and delivers a taste that your canine companion will love. Made in small batches in Vernon, British Columbia, Canada, so you know that each bite is crafted with care.



Specifications

Life stage: Adult

Breed Size: Small Breeds, Medium Breeds, Large Breeds, All Breeds

Food Form: Treats

Special Diet: No Corn, No Wheat, No Soy, Pea-Free, Non-GMO



Guaranteed Analysis

Crude Protein 16.0% min

Crude Fat 7.0% min

Crude Fiber 4.0% max

Moisture 10.0% max



Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Peanut Butter, Rolled Oats, Wheat Germ, Canola Oil (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Flaxseed, Turmeric, Brewers Dried Yeast, Rosemary Extract, Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), glycerin.



Caloric Content

24 kcal per treat



Feeding Instructions

Treats are intended for supplemental feeding only

