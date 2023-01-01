JoyPets CBD Peanuts are a safe and effective solution to help your furry friend stay calm and relaxed, while getting the numerous benefits of our high quality ingredients! These treats contain Broad Spectrum CBD, real peanut butter, and no added colors, preservatives, or artificial flavors. Real peanut butter, combined with Broad Spectrum CBD gives your dog numerous vitamins and nutrients, all while providing a calming and relaxing sensation.



JoyPets treats are perfect to use anyday and anytime! JoyPets is designed to keep your dog’s or cat's stress and anxiety under control, making them feel more comfortable and safe. There are a number of situations where your pet may feel stressed, for example when guests come to the house, loud noises, such as thunder, neighbors, or being left home alone. When your pet takes CBD, it interacts with their endocannabinoid system to help boost the feelings of calm and relaxation. JoyPets included CBD as well as other ingredients to provide as many benefits as possible!



Our Peanut treats are made with Broad Spectrum CBD, one jar contains approx. 150MG of CBD. Each treat contains approx. 10MG of CBD. These treats are suitable for any size dog!



At RA Royal, we work hard at making high-quality and safe products for you and your furry friends! We keep in mind everyone and every pet, if this treat is not right for you, browse our wide selection of other treats, here. They all feature different benefits and we hope you find the one you’re looking for! We recommend consulting with your veterinarian before giving any new supplements to your dog to ensure it's the right fit for their individual health needs.



Ingredients: Ground Wheat, Peanut Butter, Canola Oil, Wheat Germ, Rolled Oats, Flaxseeds, Turmeric, Brewers Dried Yeast, Rosemary Extract, Mixed Tocopherols, Sunflower Oil, Sunflower Lectin, and Broad Spectrum Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD)

