JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. These Softies Dogs Treats provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your pet's favorite treat! The yummy CBD infused treats let your dog experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil perfect for anxious and nervous dogs. NO THC.



This product is intended for intermittent supplemental feeding. Always consult a vet before modifying your pet's diet.



INGREDIENTS: Rice Flour, Wheat Flour, Glycerin, Sugar, Animal Fat (preserved with BHA/BHT), Caramel Color, Natural Poultry Flavor, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Natural Filet Mignon Flavor, Calcium Propionate ( a preservative), Potassium Sorbate (a preservative ), Natural Hickory Flavor, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD)



CALORIE CONTENT :(calculated): 3092 kcal ME/kg 7 kcal ME/ treat.



Nutrition Facts: Crude Protein Min. (4.5%), Crude Fat Min. (4.0%), Crude Fiber Max. (1.0%), Moisture Max. (23.0%)



STRENGTH: 100mg.



SIZE: 150mg/5.29oz



TREAT FLAVOR: Filet Mignon.



TREAT FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: Consult with your Vet as to how much CBD mg your pet should consume per day, “Feeding Instructions” pertain to the “treat” itself.

