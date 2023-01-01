JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. These Crunchy Dog Treats provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your pet's favorite treat! The yummy CBD infused treats let your dog experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil perfect for anxious and nervous dogs. NO THC.



This product is intended for intermittent supplemental feeding. Always consult a vet before modifying your pet's diet.



INGREDIENTS: Ground wheat, water, wheat flour, corn gluten meal, sugar, ground yellow corn, glycerin, hydrogenated corn syrup, beef, chicken by-product meal, liver, soybean meal, bacon fat (a preserved with BHA and citric acid), salt, corn starch-modified, phosphoric acid, dried whey, animal digest, gelatin, sorbic acid (a preservative), added color, calcium propionate ( a preservative), natural flavor, natural and artificial smoke flavors, Red 40 Lake, natural porterhouse steak flavor, Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD)



CALORIE CONTENT : 2608 kcal/ kg, 34 kcal/piece



NUTRITION FACTS: Crude Protein Min. (12.0%), Crude Fat Min. (3.0%), Crude Fiber Min. (3.5%), Moisture Max. (28.0%)



STRENGTH: 100mg



FLAVOR: Beef.



TREAT FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: Consult with your Vet as to how much CBD mg your pet should consume per day, “Feeding Instructions” pertain to the “treat” itself.





Show more