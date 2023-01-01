About this product
JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. These Crunchy Dog Treats provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your pet's favorite treat! The yummy CBD infused treats let your dog experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil perfect for anxious and nervous dogs. NO THC.
This product is intended for intermittent supplemental feeding. Always consult a vet before modifying your pet's diet.
INGREDIENTS: Ground wheat, water, wheat flour, corn gluten meal, sugar, ground yellow corn, glycerin, hydrogenated corn syrup, beef, chicken by-product meal, liver, soybean meal, bacon fat (a preserved with BHA and citric acid), salt, corn starch-modified, phosphoric acid, dried whey, animal digest, gelatin, sorbic acid (a preservative), added color, calcium propionate ( a preservative), natural flavor, natural and artificial smoke flavors, Red 40 Lake, natural porterhouse steak flavor, Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD)
CALORIE CONTENT : 2608 kcal/ kg, 34 kcal/piece
NUTRITION FACTS: Crude Protein Min. (12.0%), Crude Fat Min. (3.0%), Crude Fiber Min. (3.5%), Moisture Max. (28.0%)
STRENGTH: 100mg
FLAVOR: Beef.
TREAT FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: Consult with your Vet as to how much CBD mg your pet should consume per day, “Feeding Instructions” pertain to the “treat” itself.
This product is intended for intermittent supplemental feeding. Always consult a vet before modifying your pet's diet.
INGREDIENTS: Ground wheat, water, wheat flour, corn gluten meal, sugar, ground yellow corn, glycerin, hydrogenated corn syrup, beef, chicken by-product meal, liver, soybean meal, bacon fat (a preserved with BHA and citric acid), salt, corn starch-modified, phosphoric acid, dried whey, animal digest, gelatin, sorbic acid (a preservative), added color, calcium propionate ( a preservative), natural flavor, natural and artificial smoke flavors, Red 40 Lake, natural porterhouse steak flavor, Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD)
CALORIE CONTENT : 2608 kcal/ kg, 34 kcal/piece
NUTRITION FACTS: Crude Protein Min. (12.0%), Crude Fat Min. (3.0%), Crude Fiber Min. (3.5%), Moisture Max. (28.0%)
STRENGTH: 100mg
FLAVOR: Beef.
TREAT FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: Consult with your Vet as to how much CBD mg your pet should consume per day, “Feeding Instructions” pertain to the “treat” itself.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RA Royal
R.A. Royal is a company devoted to the creation of high-quality and diverse hemp products... delivered to your door! Our team works to guarantee outstanding and consistent products. All our hemp is organically grown and carefully processed. We are a Florida, USA-based independent business.