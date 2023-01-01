JoyPets CBD T-Bones are a safe and effective solution to help your furry friend stay calm and relaxed, while trying to keep a healthy diet! These treats contain CBD Isolate, real beef, and are low in fat. CBD Isolate will help to provide a calming and relaxing sensation, while your dog enjoys one of our best-selling treats. No need to worry about potential weight gain or unhealthy snacks, T-Bones are perfect for an everyday low-fat treat.



JoyPets treats are perfect to use anyday and anytime! JoyPets is designed to keep your dog’s or cat's stress and anxiety under control, making them feel more comfortable and safe. There are a number of situations where your pet may feel stressed, for example when guests come to the house, loud noises, such as thunder, neighbors, or being left home alone. When your pet takes CBD, it interacts with their endocannabinoid system to help boost the feelings of calm and relaxation. JoyPets included CBD as well as other ingredients to provide as many benefits as possible!



Our T-Bone treats are made with CBD Isolate, one jar contains approx. 250MG of CBD. Each treat contains approx. 13MG of CBD. These treats are larger than most, which makes them more suitable for larger dogs (+40lbs). However, we don’t limit these treats to just large dogs, feel free to cut them in half for smaller dogs to enjoy!



At RA Royal, we work hard at making high-quality and safe products for you and your furry friends! We keep in mind everyone and every pet, if this treat is not right for you, browse our wide selection of other treats, here. They all feature different benefits and we hope you find the one you’re looking for! We recommend consulting with your veterinarian before giving any new supplements to your dog to ensure it's the right fit for their individual health needs.

