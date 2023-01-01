Crystall CBD Oral Tinctures are a highly customizable way to take hemp-derived CBD orally. With eight flavors and seven potency levels to choose from, you are free to customize your experience.



Available flavors are Banana, Blueberry, Cake, Green Apple, Mango, Strawberry, Tropical Fruit Mix, Watermelon, and Unflavored.



We formulate our oral tinctures with CBD isolate and use natural liquids as a medium. For the flavored varieties, we use all-natural extracts to create a delicious experience. Tinctures have high bioavailability, meaning they are absorbed quickly when placed under the tongue. This makes for a fast onset time. Our tinctures can be taken under the tongue or mixed with the food or beverage of your choice.



Directions:



Take up to twice daily.



Method 1 (Sublingual):



Shake the bottle well to ensure the cannabinoids mix properly.

Add 8 to 12 drops under your tongue.

Wait 1-2 minutes, then swallow any remaining tincture.

You should feel the effects in about 10 minutes.



Method 2 (Ingestion):



Shake the bottle well to ensure the cannabinoids mix properly.

Add 8 to 12 drops to your food or drink of choice. If adding to a drink, mix well again to ensure even distribution.

You should feel the effects in about 60 minutes.



Potency and Dosage:



Total Volume per Bottle: 1 FL. OZ. (30 ML)



MG of CBD per Full Dropper: Approx. 11.5 MG



MG of CBD per Bottle: Approx. 350 MG



Ingredients:

Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD Isolate), Artificial Flavors (Flavored varieties only).



Warnings and Disclaimers:



Must be 21 or older to purchase this product.

Keep out of reach of children and pets.

Not for use by women who are nursing or pregnant.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, prevent, or cure any disease.

This product is federally legal in the United States under the 2018 Farm Bill.

