What are R.A. Royal CBD Honey Sticks?

Our CBD honey sticks are ideal for those who wish to ingest their hemp-derived cannabinoids orally. We use filtered, USA-produced honey. This honey is perfect on toast, mixed with a hot drink, or straight out of the stick. Our mango-flavored honey sticks feature 100 MG of CBD isolate per ten-piece jar, meaning you get the relaxation of hemp with no THC or psychoactive effects.



Why Should I Take CBD?

There are several reasons why taking CBD is a great choice. CBD may confer numerous benefits, such as easing anxiety, stress, or pain. Taking CBD orally is an appealing option for those who do not vape or smoke. The onset time for orally ingested CBD is 30-60 minutes.



What is in the CBD Honey Sticks?

Ingredients:

Filtered Honey, CBD Isolate, Food Coloring, Natural Flavor.



Product Size:

10 Honey Sticks per Jar.



Directions for the CBD Honey Sticks

Method 1 (Mixing with Food Or Drink)

Cut one end of the straw.

Hold the straw's open end over your food or drink. Squeeze the straw at the top and pull downward until all the honey is dispensed. If using with a drink, ensure that you mix the honey well with your beverage. The honey will mix better with a hot drink.

Method 2 (Direct From the Straw)

Cut one end of the straw.

Place the straw's open end in your mouth. Gently squeeze the straw from the bottom and pull up until the straw is empty.



Warnings and Disclaimers Concerning the Use of CBD

Must be 21 or older to purchase this product.

Keep out of reach of children and pets.

Not for use by women who are nursing or pregnant.

Consult your physician before using this product.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, prevent, or cure any disease.

This product is federally legal in the United States under the 2018 Farm Bill.

