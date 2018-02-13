About this product
Strawberry Amnesia effects
Reported by real people like you
57 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
38% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
