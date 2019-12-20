About this product
About this strain
Watermelon effects
Reported by real people like you
244 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
