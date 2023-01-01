Our muscle cream offers potent relief for external pain. Our blend of CBD, aloe leaf juice, and arnica extract works with an infusion of healing essential oils like eucalyptus and cinnamon to create a targeted topical treatment for muscular inflammation and joint pain.



Potency per Jar: Approx. 500 MG of CBD isolate per jar.



Product Size: 225 ML (8 OZ)



Ingredients:

Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Organic Coconut Oil, MSM, Emulsifying Wax (Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 60) Steric Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydroxethyl Cellulose, Glycerin, Arnica Flower Extract, Sweet Basil Leaf Oil, Black Pepper Oil, Roman Chamomile Flower Oil, German Chamomile Flower Oil, Cinnamon Leaf Oil, Citronella Oil, Eucalyptus Leaf Oil, Helichrysum Flower Oil, Ginger Root Oil, Pink Grapefruit Peel Oil, Juniper Berry Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Peppermint Oil, Pine Needle Oil, Cajeput Oil, Rosemary Leaf Oil, Wild Oregano Oil, Organic Cypress Oil, Sweet Fennel Oil, Lemon Peel Oil, Lavender Flower Oil, Organic Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Sorbic Acid, and Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD).



Warnings and Disclaimers:

For external use only.

Must be 18 or older to purchase this product.

Keep out of reach of children and pets.

Not for use by women who are nursing or pregnant.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, prevent, or cure any disease.

This product is federally legal in the United States under the 2018 Farm Bill.

