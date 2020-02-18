INGREDIENTS: Enriched proprietary formulated industrial hemp cannabidiol (CBD), USP kosher glycol, USP kosher vegetable glycerin, natural terpenes, and artificial flavoring.



SIZE: 10ml



Strength: 300 MG CBD



Flavor: Vanilla Custard



Warnings and Disclaimers



Must be 21 or older to purchase this product.

Keep out of reach of children and pets.

Not for use by women who are nursing or pregnant.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, prevent, or cure any disease.

This product is federally legal in the United States under the 2018 Farm Bill.



