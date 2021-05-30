What is R.A. Royal CBD with Delta-8 Classic Vape Juice?

Our CBD with Delta-8 Classic Vape Juice combines the potent psychoactive relief of delta-8 THC with the soothing relaxation of CBD. Enjoy stocking your vape device with this finely formulated juice, or use it as an additive to mellow out the effects of your nicotine e-juices.



What is in the CBD with Delta-8 Classic Vape Juice?

Ingredients:



Propylene Glycol

Delta 8 THC Distillate

Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD Isolate)

Terpenes (non-synthetic)

Product Size: 10 ML



Potency per Bottle: Delta-8: 2700 MG / CBD: 1300 MG



Potency per Dropper: Delta-8: 270 MG / CBD: 130 MG



Why use Delta-8?

Delta-8 THC may have beneficial properties, including:



Antiemetic

Anxiolytic

Analgesic

Neuroprotective



How do I use the CBD with Delta-8 Classic Vape Juice?

Our vape juice comes in a 10 ML bottle with a dropper built into the cap, so you can fill your vaping device of choice. Here are the devices that our vape juice will work in:



Pen Vape (510 thread): These devices are small and portable. They are made of a battery and a tank. Typically, the battery is sold separately from the tank. The tank separates into two parts to allow for filling. Once filled, let the vape juice soak into the wick within the tank for five minutes. This is a process called priming. It is essential to prime when filling any fresh vape tank to prevent the inner wick from burning. Once primed, enjoy vaping!

Pod Vape: These devices are small and portable like pen vapes, but the tank is either a removable proprietary piece or a built-in reservoir. These devices tend to have larger tanks than pen tanks, and more features.

Box Mod: These vapes are larger and more powerful than pod systems. They are suitable for vaping Delta-8 with CBD but are designed for nicotine e-juices. CBD is ideally vaped at a wattage between ten and fifteen watts, while nicotine e-juices are vaped at fifty to one hundred watts. This makes most box mods overpowered for CBD and D8, but suitable so long as the wattage is kept low.



Warnings and Disclaimers Concerning the Use of Delta-8

May show up in a THC drug test (Delta-8 only).

May cause drowsiness.

Adult use only. Not for use by minors or women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Consult your physician before using our Delta-8 with CBD Vape Juice.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. They are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease.

The cannabidiol in R.A. Royal CBD is a natural constituent of the industrial hemp plant.

This product contains a total delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis. It contains .85% Delta-8 THC.

The Delta-8 experience varies with each user. We recommend conservative dosing.

Underage sale prohibited: R.A. Royal CBD does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (USCSA).

