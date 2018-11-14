Enjoy our supreme hemp-based tank: the Delta-8 Blue Zkittles Vape Cartridge. It features flavors of blue raspberry with notes of flowers and tart citrus. It has calming effects due to its Indica terpene formula.



We start with premium hemp-based cannabis distillate and add natural, non-synthetic terpenes to create a sublime vaping experience.



Our vape tanks are compatible with any 510-thread vaping device.

Show more