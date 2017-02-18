Our Delta-8 THC Honey chocolate-flavored bears are ideal for those who wish to ingest their hemp-derived THC orally. We use filtered, USA-produced honey. This honey is perfect on toast or mixed with a hot drink. Our chocolate honey bears are fortified with 600 MG of Delta-8 THC per jar and have a rich cocoa-infused taste.



Ingredients: Filtered Honey, Delta-8 THC Distillate, High-Fructose Corn Syrup, Corn Syrup, Water, Cocoa, Sugar.



Contains 2% or less of the following: Potassium Sorbate (for freshness), Xanthan Gum, Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides (adds a negligible amount of fat), Polysorbate 60, Vanillin, Artificial Flavor, and Food Coloring.



If you are new to Delta-8 THC, use a dose of one teaspoon until familiar with the effects. Onset time for orally ingested Delta-8's effects is about 60 minutes.



Potency per Teaspoon: Approx. 20 MG Delta-8 THC



Potency per Jar: Approx. 600 MG Delta-8 THC



Warnings and Disclaimers Concerning the Use of Delta-8:

May show up in a THC drug test (Delta-8 only).

May cause drowsiness.

Adult use only.

Not for use by minors or women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Consult your physician before using our products.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. They are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease.

The Delta-8 THC in R.A. Royal CBD products is a natural constituent of the industrial hemp plant.

This product contains a total Delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.

The Delta-8 experience varies with each user. We recommend conservative dosing.

Underage sale prohibited: R.A. Royal CBD does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (USCSA).

This product is federally legal in the United States under the 2018 Farm Bill.

