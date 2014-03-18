Enjoy our supreme hemp-based cannabis device: the Delta-8 Green Dream Vape. It features flavors of lime and sweet citrus atop a cooling herbal mint sensation. You can switch from Indica to Sativa to Hybrid with the flick of a switch.



Inside the disposable there are two chambers, one infused with Indica and the other infused with Sativa. When activating both chambers, you will feel the effects of a Hybrid strain.



We start with Delta-8 distillate and add natural, non-synthetic terpenes to create a sublime cannabis experience. These vapes are rechargeable, with a USB-C charging port on the bottom of the device.

