Ice Cream Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
47% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Lack of appetite
21% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
26% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
